Tiger football RB Kylan Watkins on Campbell trophy list

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to University of Memphis running back Kylan Watkins.

He is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also knows as the Academic Heisman.

The former Whitehaven High star has been injured this year, but it still killing it in the classroom.

Former Tiger quarterback Brady White won the Campbell Trophy last year.

Also earning Campbell Semifinalist Honors:

  • Memphian Tyler Badie, a running back for Missouri
  • Ole Miss center Ben Brown
  • Austin Williams of Mississippi State
  • Matthew Butler of Tennessee

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Memphis Tiger men’s basketball schedule finalized
Grizzlies’ President explains new COVID-19 protocol
