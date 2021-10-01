Tiger football RB Kylan Watkins on Campbell trophy list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to University of Memphis running back Kylan Watkins.

He is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also knows as the Academic Heisman.

The former Whitehaven High star has been injured this year, but it still killing it in the classroom.

Former Tiger quarterback Brady White won the Campbell Trophy last year.

Also earning Campbell Semifinalist Honors:

Memphian Tyler Badie, a running back for Missouri

Ole Miss center Ben Brown

Austin Williams of Mississippi State

Matthew Butler of Tennessee

