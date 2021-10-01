Three days of music, Mempho Music Fest starts tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Fest hits the stage at the Memphis Botanic Garden tonight to kick off its three day event after a year away due to the pandemic.

Gates open at 3 p.m. for its first night and will conclude with a headlining performance from Widespread Panic this evening at 8:30 p.m.

The event runs from October 1 to October 3 and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 negative test within the last 48 hours is required in order to attend.

The first night’s lineup is as follows:

Mempho Music Fest schedule (Mempho Music Fest)

The music festival announced that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was named as the benefitting charity partner of Mempho Music Fest in September, with all proceeds from an auction being donated.

You can see the full schedule of the Mempho Music Fest here.

You can also see a list of frequently asked questions here.

For more information and updates, check Mempho Music Fest’s Facebook page or visit their website.

