St. Jude IRONMAN athlete prepares for race day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway for the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 happening at Shelby Farms Saturday October 2.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with athlete Chase Grubb at the digital desk ahead of the big day.

“When I looked through the schedule of which IRONMAN to do, I said if they would have ran this race in Antarctica, partnered with St. Jude, this was the one I was going to do this year,” Grubb said.

He said he is doing the race for his niece Luxe who received treatment at St. Jude after being diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in February 2020.

“It’s a perfect situation for me doing something that comes natural to me and that is fun to do, but also gives me the opportunity to say thanks back to St. Jude and all the folks there that served us,” Grubb said.

His goal is finish in six hours.

