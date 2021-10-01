Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude IRONMAN athlete prepares for race day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway for the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 happening at Shelby Farms Saturday October 2.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with athlete Chase Grubb at the digital desk ahead of the big day.

“When I looked through the schedule of which IRONMAN to do, I said if they would have ran this race in Antarctica, partnered with St. Jude, this was the one I was going to do this year,” Grubb said.

He said he is doing the race for his niece Luxe who received treatment at St. Jude after being diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in February 2020.

“It’s a perfect situation for me doing something that comes natural to me and that is fun to do, but also gives me the opportunity to say thanks back to St. Jude and all the folks there that served us,” Grubb said.

His goal is finish in six hours.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

St. Jude IRONMAN athlete prepares for race day
Elvis Presley's Graceland
The Monkees farewell tour comes to Graceland Live Soundstage
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis