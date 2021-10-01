Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The sons of the only victim killed in a mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger shared some reflections on this painful week as they prepare to lay their mother to rest this weekend.

Flowers thoughtfully placed on a chapel pew where Olivia King sat for daily Mass gave her youngest son a place to connect with his late mother.

“Just reflecting, thinking about her, talking. If we hadn’t seen that outpouring of love, I would not have done that,” said Greg King.

“The response from her friends, the community, all over. I think I speak for all of us we had no idea of the web of lives my mother and father together had touched,” Wes King said.

“It gives us great solace to know she had friends,” said Jason King.

The King brothers were raised at Collierville’s Catholic Church of the Incarnation by loving parents.

“She took us to soccer practices, baseball practices, band rehearsals, competitions, any and everything. Mom and dad, when he was here, were always there for us,” said Wes King. “One thing I always tell people about my mom and dad that somebody once told me is they saw my mom and dad at a high school marching band competition. They thought they were newlyweds because of the way they interacted with each other, it was so clear that they loved each other, and they were in love with each other.”

Coming from a loving, faith-filled home, the brothers have compassion for the others wounded in the shooting, which were 10 Kroger staff and four of Olivia’s fellow customers, as well as the heroic shoppers who stayed with their mom, the first responders, and even the shooter’s family.

“Who I’m sure must be reeling in all kinds of reactions to it, horror, shock, embarrassment,” Wes King said. “They don’t need to be ostracized. What if it was your kid that did this? Who expects that from their family?”

Police say the 29-year-old shooter identified as Uk Thang, worked at a third-party sushi venue inside the Kroger. Investigators revealed he’d been asked to leave his job the morning of the shooting.

“Whatever caused this young man, who’s only six years younger than me to do what he did, we still must pray for mercy and pray for forgiveness. We still have to live our faith even though it was our mother that was killed,” Wes King said.

Olivia King’s sons say she couldn’t have run from the shooter because their mom was on a walker and was fragile, suffering from a condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, confirmed when Olivia King’s sons took her to Mayo Clinic.

“She went with a cane and eventually progressed to a walker,” Wes King said.

Her sons say the condition failed to change their mother’s heart one iota.

WES KING/ Son 27:33/ RUNS: 09

“She was the model of what a good mom who’s ready to sacrifice everything for her children absolutely is,” Wes King said.

Visitation for Olivia King will be held Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Incarnation.

Her funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. also at the church. Wes King says the public is welcome to attend the visitation and funeral.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.