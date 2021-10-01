Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Seven day average COVID-19 cases drops below 300

COVID-19 data October 1
COVID-19 data October 1(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 308 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Friday morning.

As the numbers have continued on a downward trend, the average confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped below 300 and is currently 282.

Average vaccination numbers have also been trending downwards and the average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 807.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 141,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,067 deaths in Shelby County.

Hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD
Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD(SCHD)

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 487,437 total people vaccinated
  • 81,334 people partially vaccinated
  • 406,103 people fully vaccinated
  • 877,893 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,651 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Shelby County is 69.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

For more COVID-19 data visit the Shelby County data dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 822 new cases reported Fri.
Shelby County administering COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 boosters available in Shelby County
Shelby County administering COVID-19 boosters
Shelby County administering COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19