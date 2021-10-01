Seven day average COVID-19 cases drops below 300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 308 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Friday morning.

As the numbers have continued on a downward trend, the average confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped below 300 and is currently 282.

Average vaccination numbers have also been trending downwards and the average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 807.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 141,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,067 deaths in Shelby County.

Hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD (SCHD)

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

487,437 total people vaccinated

81,334 people partially vaccinated

406,103 people fully vaccinated

877,893 total vaccinations administered

5,651 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Shelby County is 69.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

For more COVID-19 data visit the Shelby County data dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.