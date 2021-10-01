Rain continues through the weekend, humidity drops next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy this morning, but most of the area is dry. However, scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. This evening will also be mostly dry, but more rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s this afternoon and it will feel humid.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 83 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: A cold front will slowly move through over the weekend, so rain will be possible both days this weekend. It won’t be a wash-out tomorrow, but there will be rounds of rain with dry periods in between. Heavier, widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Rainfall totals could be up to 2 inches through Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, humidity will drop on Monday and high temperatures will slide into the mid 70s. An upper level low pressure system will keep clouds and showers around next week as well. However, rain will be spotty and light each day.

