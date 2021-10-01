Advertisement

Public invited to visitation Friday for Kroger mass shooting victim

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a woman killed last week in a mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger is inviting the public to her visitation and funeral.

Visitation for Olivia King is 6:30 to 8:30 Friday evening at the Catholic Church of the Incarnation, 360 Bray Station Rd. in Collierville.

King’s funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church.

Police say King was shopping inside the store near Poplar and New Byhalia Road when a store vendor opened fire, shooting 15 people and himself. He and King both died, but the other 14 victims are recovering.

King’s three sons spoke with Action News 5′s Joe Birch earlier this week sharing how they’re coping with the tragic and unexpected loss of their mother.

The brothers have compassion for the 14 other victims, the heroic bystanders who stayed with their mother, first responders and even the shooter’s family.

“Who I’m sure must be reeling in all kinds of reactions to it: Horror, shock, embarrassment,” said Wes King. “They don’t need to be ostracized. What if it was your kid? That did this? Who expects that from their family?”

The store remains closed as the investigation continues.

