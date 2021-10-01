Program encourages students to send tips about weapons, crime in Memphis schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gun incidents inside Memphis and Shelby County schools are relatively rare, in part, because of a reward program called Trust Pays that encourages students to tell a trusted adult of the presence of a weapon in schools.

”Interestingly enough, since we’ve put this program in place, we’ve confiscated over 200 guns, and interestingly enough just this year, we’ve gotten four guns out of schools,” said Buddy Chapman with Crime Stoppers Memphis.

Chapman says a student is rewarded for providing tips about weapons and crime at school through the trusted adult. So, the informant’s name is never known by Crime Stoppers, which started Trust Pays more than a decade ago.

