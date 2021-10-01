Advertise with Us
Person hit, killed in hit-and-run

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run Friday afternoon near Raleigh LaGange Road and Kennedy Park.

Police say one person was hit by a black Nissan Maxima or Altima and drove away.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information on the vehicle or this incident call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

