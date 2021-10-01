The Monkees farewell tour comes to Graceland Live Soundstage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The King of Rock n Roll meets Monkee-Mania!

Tonight, members of the legendary pop band The Monkees bring their farewell tour to the Graceland Live Soundstage.

The Monkees have been part of American pop culture since 1965.

They’re known for their hits “Last Train to Clarksville” and ”I’m a Believer,” but it was the tv sitcom that introduced them to the world!

Action News 5′s Kym Clark got to chat via Zoom with founding band member Micky Dolenz about what fans can expect at tonight’s show.

“Some album cuts and fan favorites, you know. Things that might have been on the show but weren’t released as singles. So it’s ... pretty well rounded. Some interesting stories about us and those songs. Mike and I are having a great time. Expect for the travel but like we say, they pay us to travel, we sing for free,” Dolenz said.

Dolenz and Michael Nesmith perform The Monkees Farewell Tour tonight at Graceland Live.

Masks are required and all ticket holders must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test administered by a healthcare professional within 72-hours prior to entering the venue.

At-home or antibody tests will not be accepted.

Tickets for the show are available here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.