Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi, Tennessee bring water fight to the Supreme Court

By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court is back in session and a dispute over Mississippi groundwater is headlining the first day. With justices hearing arguments in-person for the first time since the pandemic began, they will hear Mississippi v. Tennessee first.

The case boils down to a battle over groundwater between the neighboring states. In 2014 Mississippi filed a complaint saying a City of Memphis pumping operation took 252 billion gallons of Mississippi groundwater. The case shot up through the legal system, trickling all the way to the nation’s high court.

“Mississippi is complaining that Tennessee’s use of the groundwater is somehow affecting Mississippi and taking something away from Mississippi,” said Noah Hall, a water law expert from Wayne State University who is involved in the case.

He says Mississippi believes it is owed hundreds of millions of dollars because of Tennessee’s groundwater use. Hall says this is the first time a dispute like this is coming before the Supreme Court with one state arguing that it owns the groundwater in its boundary, despite the aquifer in question spanning across several states.

“This has never been the case in American law, whether you’re talking about a lake, a river, groundwater...natural resources are not owned by the state,” said Hall.

Hall says he expects the nine justices to question both sides as to whether groundwater should be considered different from other natural resources that are not considered state property. He argues there are significant ramifications if groundwater is treated differently, and that ruling in favor of Mississippi could potentially allow them to profit from it.

“Would the state be able to sell its water to close a budget deficit in any given year? What are the terms and conditions of a state selling its water? I expect it frankly to be a fun, interesting, genuine legal discussion,” said Hall.

Oral arguments will begin here at the Supreme Court Monday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

Public invited to visitation Friday for Kroger mass shooting victim
Public invited to visitation Friday for Kroger mass shooting victim
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
Elvis Presley's Graceland
The Monkees farewell tour comes to Graceland Live Soundstage
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge