Mempho Music Fest and Ironman to affect traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking ahead to tonight and this weekend, it’s going to be a busy weekend in the Bluff City.

With Mempho Music Festival at Memphis Botanic Garden and an Ironman holding it’s inaugural event, traffic is going to be affected.

Action News 5′s Janeen Gordon takes a look at what we can expect from traffic.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.