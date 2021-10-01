Memphis Zoo announces new parking plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has announced a new plan to increase parking by over 400 spaces.

In 2016, Mayor Strickland approved a resolution to expand the Memphis Zoo parking lots and most recently work was done to explore the option of a parking deck. Due to rising costs, the deck is no longer financially feasible.

Memphis Zoo says they are going to reconstruct the main parking lot and increase the lot size by over 400 spaces.

The construction could start as early as January 2022 and be finished by spring.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.