Memphis Tiger men’s basketball schedule finalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the announced completion of the American Athletic Conference Schedule, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball slate is now, finally, set, with the U of M, and its number one recruiting class, featured prominently on national television.

14 of the Tigers 18 AAC Conference games will be shown across the country on several different networks, either over the air, or on Cable or Satellite outlets.

Memphis will be featured on ABC Twice: Two times on CBS, and 10 times on the ESPN Family of Networks-ESPN, ESPN-2, AND ESPN-U.

The Tigers won the NIT Championship last season, and are listed as a Pre-Season Top 10 team this year.

The complete schedule can be viewed here.

