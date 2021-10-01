Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to undergo name change following naming rights deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis will soon undergo a name change.

The City of Memphis confirmed Friday that the stadium will soon be renamed to Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.

Simmons Bank of Arkansas plans to sign a title sponsorship deal with the City of Memphis to acquire naming right so the stadium.

“With the continued reinvestment surrounding the Liberty Bowl and many other areas across the city, Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the City of Memphis to ensure the future of this historic stadium which represents a critical element of this important renaissance project,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons. “As Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium, the name will continue to uphold the honor and tradition the stadium serves as a tribute to our veterans.”

The Liberty Bowl, located in the midtown area of Memphis was originally named Memphis Memorial Stadium as a tribute to veterans of World War I and II and the Korean War.

The date of the official name change has not been announced

We’re excited to announce we are in advanced negotiation with the City of Memphis to be the title sponsor of the @LibertyBowlMem Stadium. We’re thrilled to play a role in preserving the rich history of this iconic stadium, soon to be Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium! pic.twitter.com/9JcpeOfNXJ — Simmons Bank (@simmons_bank) October 1, 2021

