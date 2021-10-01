Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer showcases the best of Memphis.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss the local winners.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.