Hispanic Heritage Month: Community organizer using life experiences to help the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has partnered with La Prensa Latina to highlight some outstanding individuals in the Hispanic community in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin introduces us to a community organizer who dedicates herself to relaying information and resources to the Hispanic community and has helped with vaccination efforts these past few months.

“I was born Queens, New York to Mexican parents,” said Yuleiny Escobar.

As the daughter of migrant parents, Escobar moved back and forth from the United States to Mexico.

The difference in life became apparent. She says it was two different worlds.

In the U.S. it was a life with opportunity.

“Coming here and being able to afford this purse, and afford some jeans, and afford more than one pair of shoes, it was like, wow,” Escobar said.

In Mexico, she says it was a life full of challenges, particularly in her home in the mountains of Guerrero.

“It’s one of the poorest regions in the country, in Mexico, that specific region of the mountains. You see a lot of children malnourished,” she said.

Escobar’s father was able to become a resident through his job as a farm worker. However, her mother was banned from the U.S. for 10 years by an immigration judge.

Escobar’s family hired an attorney to help with her mother’s case. She says this year there’s been a breakthrough. Escobar says immigration has accepted her mother’s waiver, allowing her to return to the U.S.

The thought of possibly having both of her parents under one roof has her speechless.

“Oh wow. I don’t even know, it’s been so long since we were that family, you know,” Escobar said.

Escobar says her upbringing motivated her to become a community organizer with Comunidades Unidas En Una Voz (CUUV).

“A grassroots organization that fights for immigrants’ rights and dignity, respect,” said Esocbar.

In July, Escobar also joined Memphis for All, where the focus is on taking medical or health services to the undocumented community.

Escobar serves as a vaccine equity organizer. She’s been successful in organizing pop-up vaccination events in Hispanic populated areas. One of them being the apartment complex where she was raised. She says the pandemic exposed the lack of resources for the Hispanic community.

“People show up because they want their vaccine, but they have to fill this form. It’s in Spanish, but they speak Spanish but they can’t read, or they can’t write their own name. And it’s like yeah, I definitely empathize and I see my parents in the people that I work with,” Escobar said.

Escobar encourages everyone to not only educate themselves about the Hispanic culture but to get involved.

