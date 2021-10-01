Advertise with Us
Heightened security, mental health counselors await students returning to class after Memphis school shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School resumes Friday at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis where police say a student shot a classmate Thursday morning.

The 13-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery while the 13-year-old suspect is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray praised the school staff who followed the district’s plan for events like this. A school resource officer reported the incident, prompting an immediate lockdown.

Students were evacuated and later bused to Metropolitan Baptist Church nearby where they reunited with their parents.

Police say the teen suspect left campus after the shooting in a car driven by someone else, but they believe the driver was an innocent third party.

School leaders said there are metal detectors at Cummings and the shooter would’ve passed through them Thursday morning, so the investigation continues as to how the gun got inside the school.

It’s unclear if anyone else will face charges in the case.

Shelby County Schools promised heightened security and mental health counselors on campus Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

