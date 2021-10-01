Gov. Lee in court: Preliminary injunction hearing for Shelby County lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is taking Governor Lee to court.

In August Shelby County Government filed a lawsuit against the governor saying his order that allows parents to opt-out their children from wearing masks inside schools was unlawful, violating the 14th amendment.

Currently, judges in all three districts in Tennessee have blocked Lee’s order.

At two p.m. this afternoon a preliminary injunction hearing will take place in Memphis before Judge Sheryl Lipman.

The outcome of this suit could impact all schools in Tennessee, not just in Shelby County.

This just after the governor announced plans to extend his mask opt-out order Thursday.

