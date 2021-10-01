Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a resident was found dead inside of a home in the 700 block of Northaven Drive Thursday afternoon.

The cause of death has not been revealed and no suspect information has been given.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

SCSO detectives are conducting a death investigation at the 700 block of Northaven Drive in NW Shelby County where a person was found in a residence at approximately 2:30 pm. Paramedics pronounced the person deceased at the scene. No suspect information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/SeXTYHNgwj — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.