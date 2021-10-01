Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Sep. 30, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a resident was found dead inside of a home in the 700 block of Northaven Drive Thursday afternoon.
The cause of death has not been revealed and no suspect information has been given.
