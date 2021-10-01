Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.

Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a resident was found dead inside of a home in the 700 block of Northaven Drive Thursday afternoon.

The cause of death has not been revealed and no suspect information has been given.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect

Latest News

Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community
Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
One injured in school shooting at Cummings K-8
One injured in school shooting at Cummings K-8
Parents being reunited with children after shooting at Cummings K-8
Parents being reunited with children after shooting at Cummings K-8