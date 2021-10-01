Advertise with Us
COVID-19 boosters available in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County now has the authority to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who qualify.

To help with an expected increase in vaccine appointments, the health department is again partnering with Southwest Tennessee Community College.

The college will open its vaccine site at 1234 Finley Rd. in Whitehaven Fridays and Saturdays to help with boosters.

“We have guidance now, we have the authority to give booster shots,” said Doug McGowen, City of Memphis chief operating officer at Thursday’s task force briefing. “Vaccines work, they are safe and effective. Masks work. Social distancing works. The numbers are coming down, but remember we still have 370 people in the hospital, 250 in acute care, 120 in ICU.”

Members of the Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force say daily case counts, the seven-day average and pediatric cases are all dropping.

The Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site will also reopen this month for three dates but more could be added if necessary.

On average, 918 COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered daily in Shelby County.

Find more vaccination locations at covid19.memphistn.gov.

