Court: Suspect says he and victim fought before shooting at Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old remains in juvenile detention after being charged in a shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School.

The boy made his first appearance in front of a judge Friday.

The suspect was charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, possessing a firearm on school property, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous crime.

An affidavit of probable cause was read in court. In the affidavit, the suspect said the shooting happened after several days of fighting with the victim. The suspect admitted to the shooting, according to the document. Police said school cameras captured the suspect ducking under a stairwell, pulling out a gun, and shooting the victim.

He’s been ordered to remain in juvenile detention, despite his lawyer asking the judge to release him to his mother. His lawyer said his mother has never had issues with her son at home, except for concerns he is depressed. On the day of the shooting, investigators said the suspect fled the scene then turned himself in to the East Raines precinct later that morning.

In court, the affidavit said his mother took him to the police station to turn himself in. Then, she was present while he was interviewed by police.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office will be trying the case.

“There’s got to be more done from the living room to the classroom to teach children how to confront one another and deal with one another,” said District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Court documents said the victim was shot in the stomach. Doctors expect he will recover.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the boy has the community’s full support.

“He has a long life ahead of him,” Harris said. “We all love him and are thinking and praying for his family.”

Harris visited Cummings K-8 Optional School Friday where class was back in session. Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, spent the morning there where he said it’s ‘time for healing.’

Both Harris and Ray have recognized two families are affected forever and two people have been victimized.

Harris said all children deserve support, even those in juvenile detention.

“We can’t throw away our kids. We have to help as many kids as we can to get back on the right track,” Harris said.

One of the ways Harris wants to do that is to rebuild the juvenile detention center with more room for recuperating programs, which he said is unavailable in the current facility.

The suspect will appear back in court later this month.

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office Friday for an interview but never heard back.

