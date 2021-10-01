Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership

Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership(Source: Morris MArketing Group)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announced Thursday its sale to BBQVC Food Group, LLC.

BBQVC Food Group is led by Jimmy Stovall, a 27-year Corky’s employee and Corky’s CEO. BBQVC Food Group acquired the entire Corky’s family of companies from an investment group led by Dobbs Equity Partners, LLC, which also includes members of the Pelts family.

Corky’s was founded by Don Pelts in 1984 and grew from a single BBQ restaurant to an organization with roughly 300 employees and multiple businesses.

“As a Memphis family-based company, we have loved Corky’s for many years and while it was a difficult decision, we know Jimmy and BBQVC Food Group will be wonderful stewards of the company and employees and will continue to grow the company to offer delicious Corky’s meals and superior service to more and more people in the future,” said John H. Dobbs, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Dobbs Equity Partners.

BBQVC is comprised of key Corky’s senior management executives along with specially selected private strategic investors.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect

Latest News

Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community
Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community
Program encourages students to send tips about weapons, crime in Memphis schools
Program encourages students to send tips about weapons, crime in Memphis schools
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old recovering after shot at Memphis school; teen suspect surrenders to police