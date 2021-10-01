Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announced Thursday its sale to BBQVC Food Group, LLC.

BBQVC Food Group is led by Jimmy Stovall, a 27-year Corky’s employee and Corky’s CEO. BBQVC Food Group acquired the entire Corky’s family of companies from an investment group led by Dobbs Equity Partners, LLC, which also includes members of the Pelts family.

Corky’s was founded by Don Pelts in 1984 and grew from a single BBQ restaurant to an organization with roughly 300 employees and multiple businesses.

“As a Memphis family-based company, we have loved Corky’s for many years and while it was a difficult decision, we know Jimmy and BBQVC Food Group will be wonderful stewards of the company and employees and will continue to grow the company to offer delicious Corky’s meals and superior service to more and more people in the future,” said John H. Dobbs, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Dobbs Equity Partners.

BBQVC is comprised of key Corky’s senior management executives along with specially selected private strategic investors.

