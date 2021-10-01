Collierville: One week after mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today marks one week since the mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger.

Investigators say gunman 29-year-old Uk Thang opened fire inside the store and 15 people were shot, including Olivia King who died from her injuries.

The gunman also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Collierville Police say Thang was asked to leave his job working for a third-party vendor inside that Kroger the morning of the shooting.

Chief Dale Lane says investigators may never know the gunman’s true intentions.

