City Watch: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen walking in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding a13-yea-rold girl last seen walking just after midnight.

Cambriya Dye was spotted near Chelsea and Warford.

Police describe Dye as 5 feet 2 and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

If you see her, call (901) 545-2677.

