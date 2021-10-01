Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen walking in Hyde Park

Cambriya Dye
Cambriya Dye(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding a13-yea-rold girl last seen walking just after midnight.

Cambriya Dye was spotted near Chelsea and Warford.

Police describe Dye as 5 feet 2 and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

If you see her, call (901) 545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Heightened security, mental health counselors await students returning to class after Memphis school shooting
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Agency provides access to health care in rural communities of...
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Agency provides access to health care in rural communities of Arkansas
Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Death investigation underway after resident found dead in Shelby Co.
Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community
Sons of Collierville mass shooting victim reflect on outpouring of love from the community