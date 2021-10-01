City Watch: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen walking in Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding a13-yea-rold girl last seen walking just after midnight.
Cambriya Dye was spotted near Chelsea and Warford.
Police describe Dye as 5 feet 2 and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.
If you see her, call (901) 545-2677.
