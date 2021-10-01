Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a routine inspection of the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge will cause some lane closures.
Weather permitting, lane closures are scheduled as follows:
- Monday October 4 through Thursday October 10 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Outside Southbound lane
- Monday October 11 through Thursday October 14 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Outside Northbound Lane
