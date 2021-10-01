AAC looking at Mountain West

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After getting raided by the Big 12 for for of its top teams, the American Athletic Conference is looking to do some raiding of its own to build back its roster of schools.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and cbssports.com is reporting Colorado State and Air Force are heavily involved in talks to leave the Mountain West Conference and join the AAC.

Brett reporting it’s “likely next week.”

McMurphy’s source tells CBS, “Getting closer, not across the line yet, adding there’s a clear desire for the AAC to add more than two schools.

Problem on that front, McMurphy’s sources say, there’s disagreement over whether those schools leaving for the AAC is ultimately a good move after the American lost Houston, UCF and Cincinnati to the Big 12.

McMurphy reports San Diego State and Boise State were heavily courted by the AAC—but balked. The understanding is Boise is waiting, and hoping, for an eventual invite from the Big 12 as is the University of Memphis.

