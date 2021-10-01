3 plea guilty in connection with 18-year-old’s 2016 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in the death of an 18-year-old Christian Brothers High School.

Eddie McDonald was shot and killed at a party in Cordova in December 2016.

Prosecutors initially charged Jeylon Harvey, Aaron Marr and Mario Colbert with with first-degree and attempted first-degree murder.

The three pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as several aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Harvey and Marr were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Colbert received 10 years probation with no additional time to be served.

