Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 plea guilty in connection with 18-year-old’s 2016 death

Three men charged in the murder of Eddie McDonald
Three men charged in the murder of Eddie McDonald(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in the death of an 18-year-old Christian Brothers High School.

Eddie McDonald was shot and killed at a party in Cordova in December 2016.

Prosecutors initially charged Jeylon Harvey, Aaron Marr and Mario Colbert with with first-degree and attempted first-degree murder.

The three pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as several aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Harvey and Marr were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Colbert received 10 years probation with no additional time to be served.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

Traffic light generic
Mempho Music Fest and Ironman to affect traffic
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Police report says Memphis school shooting followed fight between teen victim and suspect
Bridge inspection to cause lane closures
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-55
Shelby County Government files lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Gov. Lee in court: Preliminary injunction hearing for Shelby County lawsuit