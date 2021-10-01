13-year-old recovering after shot at Memphis school; teen suspect surrenders to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old boy is at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night and another is recovering from a gunshot wound at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Shelby County Schools (SCS) says the lives of countless students and their families were changed inside Cummings K-8 after a shooting put the school on lockdown.

“9 a.m. this morning, our school district became the latest in the far too long line of school systems that have experienced the unspeakable,” said SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Gun violence found its way into one Shelby County school Thursday morning.

Police say a 13-year-old student was shot by another student in a stairwell of Cummings K-8 Optional School near the Soulsville community.

The suspect left the scene in a car, being driven by someone else, and eventually turned himself in to police at the East Raines precinct. The community is left wondering how this happened.

“As this investigation concludes later tonight, our student will be charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder,” said Assistant Chief Don Crowe with the Memphis Police Department.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital say the victim is expected to recover. School officials returned to the hospital several times throughout the day to talk to the boy and his family.

“He was talking to his dad. His dad felt good about knowing he was on the road to recovery,” said District 6 school board member, Shante Avant.

Ray praised staff at the crime scene.

A school resource officer first reported the incident. The school was then put on lockdown and parents were sent to Metropolitan Baptist Church to wait to pick up their children.

The school nurse immediately rushed to the victim’s side.

“She came up and she said she didn’t want to do anything harmful, but she applied pressure to the wound,” Ray said.

In the hours following the shooting, students were bussed to the church where all were picked up by their families, concluding a scary morning for everyone.

“I just pray for the family. I’m just lost for words. I’m just happy everybody is okay,” said LovTanya Wright whose loves ones attend Cummings K-8.

It’s unclear if anyone else will face charges in this case. Police say they spoke to the driver of the car who picked up the suspect and said that driver appears to be an innocent third party, thinking they were trying to help a 13-year-old in need.

There are metal detectors at Cummings K-8 and the shooter would have gone through them Thursday morning. So, the investigation is still open as to how a gun got inside the school.

