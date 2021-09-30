‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - New signage is going up at a Kroger grocery store following a mass shooting last week.

Crews could be seen Thursday installing signage that reads, ‘We Are Collierville Strong.”

Fifteen people were injured last week in the shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road. The shooting also claimed the life of Olivia King, a beloved mother of 3.

The shooter, Uk Thang, was a third-party vendor at the store. Authorities say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

