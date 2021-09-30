Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘We Are Collierville Strong’ signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened

‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - New signage is going up at a Kroger grocery store following a mass shooting last week.

Crews could be seen Thursday installing signage that reads, ‘We Are Collierville Strong.”

Fifteen people were injured last week in the shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road. The shooting also claimed the life of Olivia King, a beloved mother of 3.

The shooter, Uk Thang, was a third-party vendor at the store. Authorities say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Mid-South Hero: Memphis dentist operates free mobile clinic for those in need
Mid-South Hero: Memphis dentist operates free mobile clinic for those in need
Mental health counselor on how to talk to your children about trauma
Mental health counselor on how to talk to children about trauma
13-year-old school shooting victim expected to recover
13-year-old school shooting victim expected to recover
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud