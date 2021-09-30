Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Showers likely today, rain possible this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a rainy morning for much of the Mid-South and scattered showers will continue through this afternoon. There will be breaks in the rain today, but you should keep an umbrella on hand before 5 pm. Rain chances will be much lower tonight, but clouds will stick around. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s and it will still feel humid.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for a stray shower on Friday morning and afternoon, but much of the area will stay dry. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: With a weather system nearby, the cloudy and rainy pattern will continue this weekend. There will be a chance for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible early Monday as the cold front finally pushes east of the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s at the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station
LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Richard Lassister
Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl ditches plea deal
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Rainy pattern now in place across the Mid-South for the next several days
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday night weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 29, 2021
Satellite image showing Ida approaching Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2021.
Breakdown: Why hurricane names will no longer use the Greek alphabet
Weather
Spencer's Forecast