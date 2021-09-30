Showers likely today, rain possible this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a rainy morning for much of the Mid-South and scattered showers will continue through this afternoon. There will be breaks in the rain today, but you should keep an umbrella on hand before 5 pm. Rain chances will be much lower tonight, but clouds will stick around. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s and it will still feel humid.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for a stray shower on Friday morning and afternoon, but much of the area will stay dry. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: With a weather system nearby, the cloudy and rainy pattern will continue this weekend. There will be a chance for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible early Monday as the cold front finally pushes east of the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s at the start of next week.

