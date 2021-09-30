Pray4Hattie: Classmate helps young girl fighting cancer

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A community continues to rally behind a young girl battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

First, Hattie battled with complications from MIS-C, an inflammatory condition that can appear in children after getting COVID-19.

Now, Hattie is at St. Jude after doctors diagnosed her with ALCL, a rare form of large cell lymphoma, earlier this month.

Hattie’s story is touching many in the community, including her young friends.

While in Kindergarten at Tipton Rosemark Academy, Easton Burdette and Hattie Shell became friends. This year, Easton noticed Hattie’s absence.

In a message to Hattie while talking to Action News 5, Easton said “I miss you.”

Hattie has spent most of the school year in the hospital.

“This has been unbelievable. To say out loud my child has cancer,” Hattie’s mom Kady Shell said.

While Hattie remains in the hospital, her days are filled with tests, therapies and a lot of prayers. Shell sees those prayers answered in the community support her family is experiencing.

Earlier this month Tipton Rosemark Academy held a blood drive in Hattie’s name. The little girl receives platelets daily, and hospitals are always in need of more.

“To us it’s just proof God hears us,” Shell said.

Easton heard that prayer. This month the elementary school student came up with this own plan to help Hattie and her family.

“[My family] was cleaning golf balls then I just came up with this idea,” Easton said. “Sell golf balls and raise money for Hattie.”

The next morning, Easton was out selling golf balls to golfers at the Covington County Club. While players bought the golf balls for a dollar others in the community got word and sent money.

Over the course of a few days Easton had raised over $2,000 for the Shell family.

“Covington is just a really tight knit community,” Easton’s mom Katie Burdette said. “On good days and bad days everyone really rallies.”

An act of kindness like this from a young boy can leave some amazed, but the community knows how generous he and his classmates are.

“I’m not shocked. These are the most precious kind-hearted children,” Shell said.

Frequent blood and platelet donations can help Hattie and thousands of other patients in the Mid-South. To learn how to donate click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.