Police: Woman accused of attacking ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend with a knife while they sleep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is out of jail after she allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house with a knife while he and his current girlfriend were sleeping.

Police say 21-year-old India Foster assaulted the couple, cutting both of them with the knife. Investigators found that the screen on a side window had been cut away and the window was forced open to enter the home.

The incident happened back in July but Foster was taken into custody on September 28. She’s currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, she is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and aggravated burglary.

She is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 28.

