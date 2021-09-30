Police: One man shot near Getwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Getwell Road.
Police say one man was found shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information was given in this ongoing investigation.
