Police: One man shot near Getwell

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Getwell Road.

Police say one man was found shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given in this ongoing investigation.

