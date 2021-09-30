Police: One man shot near Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting near Getwell Road.

Police say one man was found shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given in this ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3001 Getwell. One male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021

