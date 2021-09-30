Advertise with Us
Periods of rain slowly end by evening

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pockets of rain will slowly diminish this evening with temperatures in the 70s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 60s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Higher chances are possible on Sunday as a cold front pushes into the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s at best Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers on Monday and more clouds for much of the week as an upper low moves nearby by Wednesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each day through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

