October kicks off breast cancer awareness month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is breast cancer awareness month.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Elizabeth Ennis with the American Cancer Society at the digital desk to find out more about their plans this month and how you can get involved.

The Real Men Wear Pink Campaign is an effort involving community leaders to raise awareness and save lives. This year, they are calling hoping to pass the $1 million mark in donations. Every dollar raised stays right here in Memphis.

People can also take part in the Making Strides Against Cancer Walk set for October 17.

