Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

October kicks off breast cancer awareness month

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is breast cancer awareness month.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Elizabeth Ennis with the American Cancer Society at the digital desk to find out more about their plans this month and how you can get involved.

The Real Men Wear Pink Campaign is an effort involving community leaders to raise awareness and save lives. This year, they are calling hoping to pass the $1 million mark in donations. Every dollar raised stays right here in Memphis.

People can also take part in the Making Strides Against Cancer Walk set for October 17.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station
LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Richard Lassister
Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl ditches plea deal
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events

Latest News

October kicks off breast cancer awareness month
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,101 new cases reported Thurs.
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Patience Buxton De Santiago had emergency C-section to save their babies.
Pregnant women in Mississippi account for nearly 10% of all COVID-19 deaths among expecting mothers in US