Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A high school football player from Pontotoc County, Mississippi died of COVID-19 Saturday. He was just 16-years-old.

According to WTVA in Mississippi, Landon Woodson was a sophomore at North Pontotoc High School and played on the varsity football team.

Woodson reportedly died at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

WTVA says students at North Pontotoc High signed and hung signs in remembrance of Woodson across campus.

The station was able to speak with one of Woodson’s friends, Andrew Philips, who says Woodson was the reason he wanted to go further and play college football.

Students and staff are set to meet Thursday morning for a moment of remembrance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

