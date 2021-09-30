Mental health counselor on how to talk to children about trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today we spoke to a mental health counselor at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, who said shootings or violence like what happened today can disrupt a child’s sense of security.

She talked about the changes in behavior parents should watch for.

“It is possible that children may have increased nightmares. They may appear on edge or jumpy. They may have flashbacks. It possible they may even act out aggressively. Loss in appetite. You may see some changes in their mood. So it is really important to look for changes in a child’s emotional and behavioral presentation,” Mental Health Counselor Dr. Kiersten Hawes said.

Dr. Kiersten Hawes also suggested both parents and students see a counselor to talk about today’s events.

