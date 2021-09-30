Advertise with Us
Memphis parents head to Nashville to protest Tennessee COVID-19 protocols in the classroom

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Several parents are heading to Nashville Thursday morning to urge the governor to do more to protect children from COVID-19 in the classroom.

The group, Concerned Parents 901 is meeting at Southland Mall to head to Nashville. The group is made up of parents with children who attend Shelby County Schools.

One of the things this group is calling for is more virtual learning options.

Currently, virtual learning is not allowed in most cases in Tennessee but some schools have been allowed to switch to remote learning if several students are quarantined.

Shelby County Schools does have an all virtual school but it’s only available for students in grades four through 12.

These parents say the state and schools need to do more to protect teachers and children with low immune systems and respiratory problems.

We’ll have updates on their trip later tonight.

