Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis 13 celebrates 60th anniversary

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, a major turning point in Mid-South history was celebrated.

60 years ago, 13 African American fist grade students in Memphis walked into four elementary schools, formerly only for white students.

This was the beginning of the end of segregation in Memphis city schools at the time.

Today Shelby County schools celebrated the courageous actions of those first graders, known as the Memphis 13, with a special ceremony, honoring their legacy and showing how far we have come.

The ceremony was held at Bruce Elementary, one of the schools integrated in October of 1961.

Some of the members shared how the emotions they felt decades ago still stick with them vividly.

“But it was just scary and then when we got in the school, it was like our mom she just froze. And would not let our hands go and pulled us behind her and attorney said you have got to let them go. It’s time to let them go. They are here now,” Memphis 13 member Shiela Malone said.

Sheila Malone went on to share many of the Memphis 13 would later go to high school together, but did not know of their connection until much later.

The new Memphis 13 mural at Bruce elementary was unveiled as well.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Case of security guard charged with killing man at Kroger gas station headed for grand jury
Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies
Memphis in May holding 2022 events at Memphis Fairgrounds
Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Mid-South regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
(Source: WBRC)
Woman dies following Memphis shooting; 2 women detained

Latest News

Memphis 13 anniversary
Memphis 13 anniversary
State Sen. Katrina Robinson holds news conference after being charge with theft
Prosecution and defense rest in Katrina Robinson trial; jury begins deliberation
Education leaders hopeful new Ford campus will provide ‘pipeline to prosperity’ for students
Education leaders hopeful new Ford campus will provide ‘pipeline to prosperity’ for students
Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee
Education leaders hopeful new Ford campus will provide ‘pipeline to prosperity’ for students