Memphis 13 celebrates 60th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, a major turning point in Mid-South history was celebrated.

60 years ago, 13 African American fist grade students in Memphis walked into four elementary schools, formerly only for white students.

This was the beginning of the end of segregation in Memphis city schools at the time.

Today Shelby County schools celebrated the courageous actions of those first graders, known as the Memphis 13, with a special ceremony, honoring their legacy and showing how far we have come.

The ceremony was held at Bruce Elementary, one of the schools integrated in October of 1961.

Some of the members shared how the emotions they felt decades ago still stick with them vividly.

“But it was just scary and then when we got in the school, it was like our mom she just froze. And would not let our hands go and pulled us behind her and attorney said you have got to let them go. It’s time to let them go. They are here now,” Memphis 13 member Shiela Malone said.

Sheila Malone went on to share many of the Memphis 13 would later go to high school together, but did not know of their connection until much later.

The new Memphis 13 mural at Bruce elementary was unveiled as well.

