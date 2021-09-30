Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station
LeNorris Burnett
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend’s son
Richard Lassister
Man accused in death of 4-year-old girl ditches plea deal
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events

Latest News

An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.
Hawaii’s Kilauea eruption creates fiery show; visitors flock to summit