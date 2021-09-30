Man dies following Memphis shooting; police searching for two suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on S. Perkins.

Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Cottonwood. Police say one suspect wore all black and the second suspect wore a gray top and black pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

