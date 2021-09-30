Advertise with Us
Man dies following Memphis shooting; police searching for two suspects
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on S. Perkins.

Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Cottonwood. Police say one suspect wore all black and the second suspect wore a gray top and black pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

