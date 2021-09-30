Shelby County COVID-19 data drops significantly over last 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 data continues on a downward trend.

The chart below shows Thursday’s numbers in comparison to this time last week and two weeks ago.

News Cases 7-day Average Active Pediatric Cases Pediatric Active Cases (%) Today: 350 Today: 302 Today: 1,140 Today: 31.4% of all active cases Last week: 423 Last week: 399 Last week: 1,788 Last week: 33.4% 2 weeks ago: 491 2 weeks ago: 621 2 weeks ago: 2,245 2 weeks ago: 33.7%

So far, 141,600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shelby County with a death toll of 2,063 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are 85 newly confirmed pediatric cases across the county as well.

Though case data is dropping, hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen is urging everyone to continue getting vaccinated.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

486,802 total people vaccinated

81,251 people partially vaccinated

405,551 people fully vaccinated

876,745 total vaccinations administered

6,427 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The county hopes to have 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

