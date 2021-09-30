Shelby County COVID-19 data drops significantly over last 2 weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 data continues on a downward trend.
The chart below shows Thursday’s numbers in comparison to this time last week and two weeks ago.
|News Cases
|7-day Average
|Active Pediatric Cases
|Pediatric Active Cases (%)
|Today: 350
|Today: 302
|Today: 1,140
|Today: 31.4% of all active cases
|Last week: 423
|Last week: 399
|Last week: 1,788
|Last week: 33.4%
|2 weeks ago: 491
|2 weeks ago: 621
|2 weeks ago: 2,245
|2 weeks ago: 33.7%
So far, 141,600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shelby County with a death toll of 2,063 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Shelby County Health Department says there are 85 newly confirmed pediatric cases across the county as well.
Though case data is dropping, hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.
City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen is urging everyone to continue getting vaccinated.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 486,802 total people vaccinated
- 81,251 people partially vaccinated
- 405,551 people fully vaccinated
- 876,745 total vaccinations administered
- 6,427 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
The county hopes to have 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”
