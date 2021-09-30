Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Shelby County COVID-19 data drops significantly over last 2 weeks

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 data continues on a downward trend.

The chart below shows Thursday’s numbers in comparison to this time last week and two weeks ago.

News Cases7-day AverageActive Pediatric CasesPediatric Active Cases (%)
Today: 350Today: 302Today: 1,140Today: 31.4% of all active cases
Last week: 423Last week: 399Last week: 1,788Last week: 33.4%
2 weeks ago: 4912 weeks ago: 6212 weeks ago: 2,2452 weeks ago: 33.7%
Shelby County COVID-19 update 9/30/21

The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force is giving an update. https://www.actionnews5.com/2021/09/30/live-shelby-county-covid-19-task-force-briefing/

Posted by Action News 5 on Thursday, September 30, 2021

So far, 141,600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shelby County with a death toll of 2,063 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are 85 newly confirmed pediatric cases across the county as well.

Though case data is dropping, hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD
Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD

City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen is urging everyone to continue getting vaccinated.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 486,802 total people vaccinated
  • 81,251 people partially vaccinated
  • 405,551 people fully vaccinated
  • 876,745 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,427 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The county hopes to have 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

