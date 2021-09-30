Smith & Wesson relocating headquarters to Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is relocating its headquarters to Tennessee.

“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, and Smith & Wesson adds an enormous boost to our portfolio. We know that Smith & Wesson could have chosen anywhere in the world to relocate its operations and headquarters, and the fact they chose Tennessee underscores our state’s business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. The magnitude of this project will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come, and we appreciate the company for its significant investment in East Tennessee,” Commissioner Rolfe said.

In addition to its headquarters, Smith & Wesson will relocate its distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville, Tennessee. The project represents an investment of approximately $125 million and will create 750 new jobs.

Big news! Smith & Wesson announces today that it's Headquarters and Manufacturing will relocate to Maryville, TN. https://t.co/Xvft1jAK3d pic.twitter.com/4w6U2uJhit — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) September 30, 2021

Currently located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company plans to break ground before the end of the year.

“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing. We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs,” Governor Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.