Smith & Wesson relocating headquarters to Tennessee

Gov. Lee announces leading firearms manufacturer relocating headquarters to Tennessee
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is relocating its headquarters to Tennessee.

“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, and Smith & Wesson adds an enormous boost to our portfolio. We know that Smith & Wesson could have chosen anywhere in the world to relocate its operations and headquarters, and the fact they chose Tennessee underscores our state’s business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. The magnitude of this project will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come, and we appreciate the company for its significant investment in East Tennessee,” Commissioner Rolfe said.

In addition to its headquarters, Smith & Wesson will relocate its distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville, Tennessee. The project represents an investment of approximately $125 million and will create 750 new jobs.

Currently located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company plans to break ground before the end of the year.

“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing. We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs,” Governor Lee said.

