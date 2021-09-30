Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

Democrats and Republicans suit up and are on the field for the 2021 Congressional Baseball game. pic.twitter.com/PwXVLCKv1d — Gray Television Washington News Bureau (@GrayDCnews) September 29, 2021

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.