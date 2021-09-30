Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) — The Shreveport child who died when he was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

Late Wednesday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the 10-month-old as Joshua Black, KSLA reported.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the bridge last Friday by their mother. Joshua’s 5-year-old brother was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she’s been held since Monday. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Funeral services for Joshua Black will be held at 12 p.m. CT Oct. 9 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport. Visitation will be held a day earlier from 1 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she’s been since Monday.
Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she’s been since Monday. (CPSO)

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
LIVE: Child wounded in shooting at Memphis elementary school, suspect in custody
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
Parents Angela McCaine and John Walton charged with child abuse and neglect
Children removed from ‘deplorable’ living conditions; parents charged with child abuse, neglect
Alvin Motley
Video released of Alvin Motley’s shooting death at Memphis gas station

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Powell sees inflation cooling, evading ‘difficult situation’
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting
Parents wait to reunite with their children following a school shooting in Memphis Thursday,...
City leaders, lawmakers react to Memphis school shooting
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures