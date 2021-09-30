Grizzlies’ President explains new COVID-19 protocol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum announced the official COVID-19 protocol for all events at the arena this fall.

The Memphis Grizzlies operate FedExForum, and the coronavirus rules announced Wednesday will go into effect October 20, when the Grizzlies play their home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies polled season ticket holders and found that a “super majority” are vaccinated and said they’d prefer that other fans in attendance were vaccinated as well.

“Overwhelmingly,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler, “the season ticket holders were wanting and supportive of an environment where there was vaccine or testing in order to create a healthy and safe environment at FedExForum.”

So to get into a Grizzlies game or a Memphis Tigers basketball game or a concert at FedExForum, fans must provide proof of vaccination. Anyone unvaccinated who is 12 and older must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Positive reaction to the announcement quickly followed on social media.

Lisa tweeted: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable going to a packed FedExForum without these measures being taken.”

Stephen tweeted: “I love catching a game live, but to be honest I wouldn’t risk it even with the requirement if they don’t also reduce capacity.”

It takes two doses to be considered fully vaccinated, so Action News 5 asked the Grizzlies why they’re only requiring one dose for fans.

“Honestly, we want to be proactive in helping encourage adoption of vaccination in our community,” said Wexler, “So, we feel like if, you know, getting one dose will help you get into a Grizzlies game to get you started, then lead to the second vaccination dose, that’d be great.”

Everyone must mask up inside the Forum as long as the Shelby County Health Department mandates it countywide.

Wexler says they’re also considering holding pop-up vaccination events at Grizzlies games this year.

