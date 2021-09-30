Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis city council member Barbara Swearengen Ware has died. She was 82 years old.
Family of Swearengen Ware says she passed away Thursday morning due to COVID-19.
Swearengen Ware represented District 7 for 16 years.
She resigned from her position in 2011 after being accused of official misconduct. The charges were later dropped.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.