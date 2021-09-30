Dozens of juveniles tried as adults for violent crimes committed in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police investigate a school shooting in Memphis Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office shared new data about violent crimes committed by juveniles this year.

As of Sept. 1, 25 juveniles are being tried as adults for violent crimes committed in Shelby County.

The DA’s office reports these crimes include murders, sexual assaults involving minor victims and deadly weapons.

According to the DA’s office, Tennessee law says juvenile offenders can be tried as adults when:

Those under 14 commit or attempt first-degree or second-degree murder;

those 14-17 commit or attempt to commit a violent crime (murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated burglary);

those 16-17 commit robbery; and

those 17-18, regardless of the crime.

Judges will also consider the juvenile’s prior record and rehabilitation attempts.

So far this year, cases involving juveniles who are now being tried as adults include:

four murders (three first-degree and one second-degree)

six rapes or aggravated sexual batteries of minor victims

19 threats or use of deadly weapons one knife one tire iron believed to be a gun 17 handguns/rifles being pointed at, discharged at or used to beat victims



The DA’s office says the youngest person transferred to Criminal Court is a 14-year-old charged with first-degree murder.

A 40-year-old is also being tried for a rape that occurred when he was a juvenile, which required a transfer hearing.

The majority are 17 or 18 and most of them have a prior criminal history, according to the DA’s office. Only six offenders do not.

