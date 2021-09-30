Child shot at Newton Elementary

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon. Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Newscenter 11 asked what will happen to the student who brought the gun to school. Chief Patrick said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and any outcome will be tied to that agency’s findings. We also reached out to the Newton Municipal School District for comment.

